Kano stands still during one-million-man PVC march

KANO State stood still on Sunday for one-million-man Permanent Voter Card (PVC) march in ancient city of Kano as major roads were closed with many commuters forced to trek long distances to their destinations.

It will be recalled the Director of Northwest Support Group of Tinubu Campaign Council in Kano, Bappa Babba Danagundi, had on Friday announced that preparations for the One Million PVC Show would hold on Sunday.

Those who participated in the exercise include eldest son of the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Abba Umar Ganduje, Muhammad Umar Ganduje and Dr Yusuf Nasiru Gawuna, the state governorship candidate for 2023 general election.

As early as 6 O’clock on Sunday, major roads in the city were taken over by security operatives who blocked roads from passing.

The party loyalists were seen wearing Tinubu caps and moving towards the Emir of Kano palace, the venue where the procession took off.

The security operatives were also seen directing motorists to the diverted roads.

