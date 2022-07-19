Again gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Abuja

Gunmen in the wee hours of Monday abducted Malam Isiaka Dauda, the district head of Kuchibuyi, a remote community on the outskirts of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is coming three months after the traditional ruler of the Bukpe community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, was abducted from his palace. Shamidozhi will later regain freedom after 18 days in captivity.

Malam Isiaka Dauda was abducted in his private residence, located some meters away from his palace during the attack which lasted between 12 am and 1 am on Monday.

According to residents, gunmen numbering about ten fired two gunshots on arrival, which alerted the community’s security vigilantes, adding, however, that the vigilantes had to stay off as the kidnappers aimed at them as they approached.

The attackers, the residents said, forced their way into a room within the compound of the traditional ruler, before moving to another one, where they found the chief, where they abducted him without resistance, moving back through an untarred road that leads to Bwari town in the process.

At the time of filing this report, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, was yet to respond to inquiries from Nigerian Tribune about the incident.

