Again, EFCC arrests ex-Zamfara governor, Yari

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday afternoon arrested the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, in Abuja.

Though the details of the arrest were still sketchy, Yari was said to have been arrested as part of ongoing investigations of alleged financial malfeasance while he served as governor.

A source, however, said the former governor was arrested having been named in the ongoing money laundering to the tune of N80 billion by the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The source alleged that Yari, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was an associate of Idris. Idris was, on May 16, arrested by operatives of EFCC following his failure to honour invitation of the anti-corruption commission and has since been in detention.

Yari had, at first, been arrested by the EFCC operatives over some financial dealings and misappropriation of funds belonging to Zamfara State government while he served as governor of the state. EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed his arrest, saying, “it is true but I am not speaking on it.