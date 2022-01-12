Again, dozens of traders kidnapped in Birnin-Gwari

Barely one month when hundreds of traders plying the Birnin-Gwari were kidnapped again an unspecified number of them travelling to Kano from Birnin Gwari have been abducted by bandits.

Findings gathered that the bandits were said to have blocked the highway closed to Unguwar Yako forest where they abducted the traders.

According to a local resident who pleaded for anonymity remarked that the victims were likely on a business trip moving from Birnin Gwari axis to kano before they got kidnapped.

“We spotted 4 empty vehicles and they said an unspecified number of persons moving from Birnin-Gwari axis to kano have been kidnapped.”

When contacted the Police Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige could not confirm the development.

Recall, Birnin-Gwari road has remained an epicentre of kidnapping in recent times.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… dozens of traders dozens of traders

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… dozens of traders dozens of traders