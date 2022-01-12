Police arrest six over civil unrest in Osun

Osun State Police Command have arrested six persons in connection with civil unrest in Igbaye town, in the Odo-otin local government area of the state about three weeks ago.

The State PPRO, Mrs Yemisi Opalola made this known while speaking on the incident, which led to razing down of the community palace and some vehicles owned by the monarch.

The police spokesperson stated that those arrested are now being quizzed over the matter and assured that, the police would ensure, there is orderliness and peace throughout the state.

Opalola who stated that the police stormed the town at midnight to arrest those being interrogated by the police, explained that they had earlier gone to the community for the arrest during the daytime, but their efforts were in futility as suspects vacated their abodes during the daytime and returned at night.

Meanwhile, residents and indigenes of the town expressed their displeasure to the police night arrest of their kinsmen which they described as odd and not in order.

It will be recalled that the community boiled on Tuesday, 28th of December last year, when some angry youths of the community went wild and set ablaze the community monarch’s palace, his vehicle, motorcycles and other valuable items to avenge the alleged killing of one of their kinsmen simply identified as Hamzat by security operatives.

The crisis snowballed into a fiasco as when different youths from different camps in the community went on a rampage to cause mayhem over the Obaship tussle.

Trouble ensued between two groups, supporters of Oba Joseph Okunlola-Oni and his rival, Prince AbdulGaniyu Oyenike, led to the death of the deceased.

Informed sources claimed that the mob who were mostly supporters of Prince Oyenike, went berserk to avenge the alleged killing of Hamzat by security operatives while trying to care for the mob.

Reacting to the development then, the community monarch, Oba Okunlola-Oni said he could have been lynched if not for the expertise of security operatives.

He, however, condemned the act he described as inhuman saying, he did not deserve to be callously treated like that.

According to him, “The incident is a very terrible one, a traditional monarch doesn’t deserve such violent and mob attacks.

