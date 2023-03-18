Again, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu lost his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

At his polling unit in Agwan Rrimi Ward, Ec 20, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate polled 159 votes to defeat the APC candidate who secured 129 votes.

Recall that Adamu lost his polling unit, ward and local government to Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the Presidential election of February 25.