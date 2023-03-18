By John Kennedy Uzodimma, Owerri.

The Saturday State Assembly election conducted in the 27 State Constituencies of Imo State has witnessed voter apathy in all parts of the state compared to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly election in the state.

There was a low turnout of voters in almost all the polling units visited while monitoring the election. It was the same situation at Orji.

At Amaraku ward and booth 015 Umuez Dim in Isiala Mbano LGA, a good number of voters stayed back at home to attend to their different personal issues

At Atta Ward 1 booths 007 and 004, few voters turned out to cast

At Okeke hall 008, booth 001 in Nwangele LGA, a crisis erupted following an attempt by Labour Party supporters to stop APC supporters from snatching away ballot boxes and BVAS machines.

Meanwhile, an Elder Statesman and Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, spoke to newsmen after casting his vote and complained of voter apathy in his booths compared to the massive turnout of voters during the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly election.

He spoke of the peaceful election in his area and believed the same situation would prevail in other areas in the state.

Also, the Deputy Chairman of the Imo Council of Elder Chief Lemmy Akakem rated the conduct of the election in the state high.

He said that so far, so good learnt that 80% of the election materials arrived early.

He said that from what he has seen, there is an improvement from what happened in the country’s last Presidential and National Assembly elections.





A Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Mrs Rubby Emele, also extolled the good conduct of the state’s Saturday State House of Assembly election.

She blamed what she described as a single election in the state for a low turnout of voters in the polling units.

The Commissioner expressed joy for the early arrival of election materials in the area, adding that INEC discharged their duties diligently.

She denied having experienced any ballot snatching in her area while commending voters for coming out to exercise their franchise.

In the same vein, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, commended the security measures that enabled Ndi Imo to exercise their franchise.

The Governor, after casting his vote with his wife, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma at their polling unit 032, Omuma Ward in Oru East LGA, Imo State, promised to continue in consolidating all positive efforts for the safety of all.