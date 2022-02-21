Again, 14 persons killed, 15 others kidnapped, houses set ablaze in Niger community

Barely three weeks after the infamous Galadima Kogo massacre in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, a report emanating from the town stated that terrorists in their large numbers have set the town ablaze in the early hours of Monday, February 21, 2022.

Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State stated this on Monday in a press statement issued by its Co-Convener, Malam Sani Koki, and made available to the newsmen in Minna, the state capital.

The statement stated further that “The hydra-headed, venomous, murderous and heartless terrorists heavily armed with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons had earlier yesterday (Sunday afternoon) stormed a nearby Galape Village where they abducted unspecified numbers of people and thereafter proceeded to Galadima Kogo that is almost deserted and started burning houses while simultaneously shooting sporadically into the air.”

Koki noted that of recent, the terrorists have been on a rampage in the whole Lakpma axis of Shiroro local government wreaking havoc on unsuspecting victims as even on Saturday when they invaded Makuba Community, Bassa/Kukoki Ward, Shiroro local government area and killed one person while kidnapping no fewer than 15 persons.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement added that “Also on Monday last week, it was reliably gathered that at Guyi, Alai and Kushaku Villages all in Galadima Kogo District of Shiroro local government about 13 persons were gruesomely murdered, mercilessly beheaded and butchered with machetes and other dangerous weapons while abducting scores of others.”

Galadima Kogo, according to the statement, had since that infamous massacre been rendered absolutely porous as well as made completely vulnerable due to non-restoration of Special Hunters earlier withdrawn from the town.

Accordingly, it stated that “The said Special Hunters have for a very long time been solely responsible for security there,” stressing that “it is why the terrorists are more daring, currently having a field day and launching deadly attacks without any resistance, confrontation or reprisals. At the moment, the level of destructions and losses is still unascertainable as arson is still ongoing and the daybreak is yet to set in.”