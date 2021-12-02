Again, 11 killed, scores missing as herdsmen attack Taraba community

No fewer than 11 persons have been confirmed killed and scores said to be missing following the attack on a Tiv village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State by suspended herdsmen.

Tribune Online gathered that the herdsmen launched the attack following a suspicion against the Tivs around an area where a Fulani man was robbed and killed while returning from Sensani, a village market on Monday.

Mr David Korbee, who lost his brother in the Tuesday attack told journalists that two of his female children were still missing.

“We recovered six bodies yesterday and buried them today. This morning, the vigilante personnel found four more bodies in the bush and we intend to bury them this afternoon.

“As we speak, many people are still missing and we can’t tell whether they are alive or dead. The Fulani attackers are hunting and killing people on their farms, so it is difficult to ascertain the actual casualty figures,” he said.

Chief of Bantaje Chiefdom, Yahaya Abubakar Rufai in whose domain the attack happened confirmed the incident and said six farmers were killed at the border between Gassol and Wukari Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Abdullahi Usman did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone for the command’s confirmation.

Our correspondent reports that the attack is coming a day after the Christian Reformed Church Nigeria (CRC-N), said it was time for the church in Nigeria to wade into the growing killings and other forms of insecurity confronting the country and proffer solutions.

