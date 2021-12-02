Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu identify women as important ingredient to peace, development

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have identified women as an important ingredient in achieving equitable, peaceful and more prosperous society, noting that progress eludes any society that excluded women from its policies.

The governors who advocated for stronger roles for women to ensure the development of the society said allocating stronger roles to women will lead to unparalleled stability and development of the society.

The governors stated this during the 3rd Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) held at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital with the theme “Turning Around The Economic Status of Women in a COVID-19 Era.”

Akeredolu while speaking, maintained that women must be empowered in order to be fully involved in leadership positions and areas of national development, and stressed the need to create legislative backing for the Forum while he said it is important to make progress by creating an institutional framework around the core values of FOWOSO and adopting policy from the forum’s efforts.

He said, “No modern society, which clings to women anachronistic policies of excluding women from participating in socio-economic activities, should expect progress. No country can achieve greatness.

“Afghanistan economic outlook is in dire straits on account of professional women who flee the country in droves and taking the much-needed skills with them.

“It is in the light of these that glowing tributes must be paid to all those who not only share in the dream but, more importantly, have continued to help nurture dreams to reality. The past three years have cleared any doubt regarding the intention of women to compete for spaces in the quest to develop our State.

“I must commend the First lady, My Adorable Betty for envisioning the five core values of empowerment, equality, advocacy, support and diversity.

“These are key success factors to achieving Gender Equality which is fifth of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), established by the United Nations in 2015.

“For us in Ondo State today, the key point about gender equality is not about political correctness and fulfilling international obligations such as the Beijing agreement or the SDGs.

“Our focus going forward, is how we create the synergy between the Ministry of Women Affairs, FOWOSO and non-government organisations focused on women issues, to make progress.”

Akeredolu said further: “In my first term, there were four women in the cabinet; three commissioners and one special adviser. Now, we have four women coming in as commissioners and three as special advisers. Our standing has improved from 13 per cent in my first term to 24 per cent. We will continue to do our best possible to improve the status of women.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu who was the Chairman of the Occasion charged that the forum to encourage more women to come into their fold so as to bring the desired change.

Sanwo-Olu who described Governor Akeredolu as a role model challenged women to participate actively in the business of governance for societal development, urging them to always rise to the challenge of engaging in numerous efforts that promote their welfare and make life more bearable for them.

“Over the years, Ondo State Women have benefited from various programmes like BEMORE, FOWOSO, SOLAYO, BRECAN and lots more, in which over 4,500 girls have been trained by BEMORE and since 2018 FOWOSO has trained and empowered 3,500 Ondo Women in various skills and also supported their businesses with access to credit facilities, equipment and capacity development training,” Governor Sanwo-Olu added.

While speaking, the founder and initiator of FOWOSO and wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, stressed the need for women to be well-informed and keep themselves abreast of current realities around the world.

She emphasised that nothing is ever gotten on a platter of gold, just as power is never given freely, called on the womenfolk to tap into the limitless opportunities around them and utilise the potentials to their advantage.

“Opportunity never comes to those who do not search for it. As they say, luck is simply an opportunity that meets with preparedness.”

