After VV1’s success, SammyVOA set to thrill with ‘Chess not Checkers’

Atlanta based Nigerian musician Samuel opeyemi Omotere popularly known as “SammyVOA” is in the news again. This time, he has a new single, Chess not Checkers currently toping music charts across platforms.

The 25-year-old versatile entertainer who moved from Nigeria to Belgium in pursuit of happiness later moved to the United States of America where he’s dishing out new, cool songs.

Sammy who is a top rated lyricist said he started making music from a tender age and decided to go in fully after the demise of his mother.

According to the artiste, music for him has always been more of the passion for creativity and he is not planning to back out soon but rather coming back fully.

SammyVOA is currently in the studio putting finishing touches to his body of work which is scheduled to be released in the next few weeks but before then, he has officially announced that his next single which will be the first single off the body of work which name is yet to be unveiled will be one the biggest sound Africa.

He further mentioned that the track titled “chess not checkers” will definitely put him in the right position he deserves in the mainstream market.

