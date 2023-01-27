BBTitians: After rejecting Blue Aiva’s advances, Marvin ‘woos’ Jeepay

“I’m attracted to you and some other girls in the house,”

Big Brother Titians (BBT) housemate, Marvin has confessed his affection for fellow Titians Jeepay barely 24 hours after he rejected Blue Aiva’s advances.

Recall the 28-year-old had resisted the advances from Blue Avia claiming he is in a relationship with a girl and won’t want to hurt her feeling.

However, in a conversation with Jeepay on Friday, Marvin said he is attracted to the former and some other girls in the house (name withheld).

“I’m attracted to you and some other girls in the house,” Marvin told Jeepay in a bedroom-like tone.

He added; “I’m single”.

