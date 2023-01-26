+18 Video: BBTitians’ Blue Aiva flaunts ‘boobs’ to thrill viewers

The South African housemate took off her top leaving her…

All-for-free show as one of the newly introduced housemates in the ongoing BBTitians, Blue Aiva, flaunted her breasts on the reality TV show.

A video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE captured the moment the BBTitians housemate was changing her clothes in the presence of two male housemates, Thabang (South Africa) and Marvin (Nigeria).

The South African housemate took off her top leaving her chest bare for some moments before wearing a black singlet.

