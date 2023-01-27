BBTitans: Moment Marvin resisted Blue Aiva from touching his manhood (VIDEO)

BBTitans
By Rachael Omidiji
BBtitians Marvin

Marvin has declined advances made by his female colleague, Blue Avia, in a trending clip from the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) house.

He rejected Blue Aiva’s advances as she tried touching his manhood on several attempts.

He stopped her from touching him while he noted that he was keeping himself for his girlfriend outside the BBTitans’ house.

ALSO READ:BBTitians: Nelisa tells a lot of lies – Lukay

However, Blue Aiva reacted to Marvin’s show of self-control by asking him what type of relationship he has with his girlfriend and why he had chosen to be faithful to her despite the advances.

He said, “you can’t touch there cos I’m reserving it for my girl…”

Watch video

You might also like
BBTitans

Flutterwave set to promote small businesses in Africa through BBTitans

BBTitans

BBTitians: Nelisa tells a lot of lies – Lukay

BBTitans

+18 Video: BBTitians’ Blue Aiva flaunts ‘boobs’ to thrill viewers

BBTitans

BBTitians: All you need to know as Big Brother introduces new twist

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More