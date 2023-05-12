The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme turns 50 this year. BUNMI ISHOLA spoke with some of those who had gone through the national service. They shared their views on whether the scheme should be allowed to remain or scrapped.

Abisoye Ayoola: I served in 2010. I think it’s a scheme that should be sustained. It afforded so many the opportunities to leave their locality. It also gave so many the avenues to be of help to others. But more should be done in securing the safety of members and the scheme should be used to absorb youths into the civil service.

Adeleke Fashina: I served in 1999/2000 and I think it should stay as it is a veritable tool for integration. I served in Umuahia, Abia State and I tell you, my experience can never be quantified.

Olayemi Abioye: It should stay if the discipline and civic responsibility for which it was initially established can be upheld. This is the only time that people from different backgrounds and class meet and bonds. If only fairness in postings is possible and partiality to certain people can be eradicated, then I think it should not be scrapped. I served in 1994 at National Council for Arts and Culture, Abuja.

Dele Akinde: I think it should be scrapped. To me, it is no longer useful.

Omobola Joris: I served in 2004/2005. No, I don’t think youth service should be scrapped. Some modifications can be made though.





Ayodele Olusola: For me, I don’t think it should be scrapped but it should be reviewed and upgraded. As at the time it was introduced, the aim was to heal the wound of the war by making us to see and enjoy the peculiarities of each other. It was designed to expose the beauty of diversity. But now, we have moved beyond that and we need to make it active and productive. As it stands now, they don’t contribute anything to the society. They just do parade. Some may be posted as teachers while some may just work as ad hoc staff somewhere and that is it. We even use them during elections. They just collect allawee without being productive. The money we give to them adds nothing to the society. So for me, I think we should add value to it. Not just leave it there like a yearly ritual. It’s becoming boring even to the students. Its 50 years for God’s sake. Can’t we change course in 50 years?

Folusho Liasu: It’s a good initiative but I think it has lost its value and the purpose of its creation. I think it should be scrapped and a new initiative created to replace it. I would even prefer compulsory military service for three months or so to this or a compulsory skill acquisition. Something along that line. I am a late server. I served in 2006.

Ijaola Aremu: I served in 1980. I think the Corps has definitely outlived its usefulness. The purpose for which it was created has been derailed years ago. I served in Anambra State.

Abimbola Duro-Ishola: Going by the way it was when I served in 1998, it was a year of bonding with people from different walks of life, people from different ethnic groups and I can’t remember if it was ever an issue among us. There was unity and friendship. It prepared us for adult life. It prepared us for what to expect in the work force. For instance, my set where I served has a Whatsapp group wherein we have our friends scattered all over the world in different countries but we remain as friends till today. Come August this year, we’d be celebrating 25 years of knowing one another. Based on the above, I’ll say it shouldn’t be scrapped. But when we look at how the nation is today, with the insecurities, lack of opportunities for the youth on national service to have places to work most times and some employers didn’t even pay them all these and many more vices, I will say it should be eradicated unless all arms of government are ready to redeem the lost glory of the NYSC.

Samsudeen Akinola: I think it should be restructured. It should be one year in the arm of law enforcement or Armed Forces, chosen at random. From Army, to Customs, to Prisons, to Immigration, to Police.

Michael Zakari: It should be retained. Without it, people might never get to know that other people are humans deserving mutual respect.

Kemi Irawo: It should be scrapped. Why? Insecurity of corps members. My junior brother nearly lost his life in Kaduna when there was a riot. Some of his friends were killed or maimed. They had to run to take refuge in bushes when these killers attacked their lodge! My brother was at home for eight months until the mayhem died down. He forfeited his monthly allowance and only went to collect his certificate. The main two advantages of NYSC are that it has afforded a lot of graduates to gain employment where they served and to meet their life partners.

Lekan Benjamin: It should be scrapped! They do all sort of rubbish in those camps. It should not be made compulsory and should not be a requirement to get a job. I served in 2014.

Akpeli Iziengbe Vera: NYSC should stay but everyone should serve in their states for security reasons. I lost a dear friend in 2006 to accident as she was going to her place of primary assignment in Akure from Warri. My other friend was butchered during religious war in Jos North in 2008. So let us stay and serve in our various states.

Niran Ajao: I think Nigeria is currently passing through political problems following the last national elections, the outcome of which is likely to answer questions about the status or relevance of the NYSC. I completed the one-year NYSC programme in 1993.

Keturah Nwaobi: For now, I think it has outlived its purpose. It’s no longer of use.

Dele Caxton Bada: I served at the Air Force Staff School in Jos Plateau in 1983/1984. However, orientation was in Pankshin. I was redeployed to Lagos about half way through the service year. I think the National Youth Service should continue but with comprehensive restructure to enable it to equip the youth with adequate and hands on knowledge of the very reason for its establishment. That is national orientation in the real sense of it.

Tade Ibikunle: I served in 1982. I don’t think the NYSC should continue at this juncture. The insecurities are something to worry about in all honesty and the lives of the youth should come first. It is not worth it to send a child for service year only to lose the child after studying for years and graduating.

Fazlur Bolaji Jegede: I served in Katsina State in 2008/2009 as the CLO Dabdume LG. Well, with the status quo in the country, the aim and purpose of the scheme have been defeated. Therefore, I think it should be scrapped.

Oladapo Oludare: I served in 2011. I want the scheme to continue. I did mine. You did yours. Those coming behind should enjoy theirs too. This programme has been in existence for 50 years. It is not now that it should be scrapped. It is a prestige and honour for one to serve after school.