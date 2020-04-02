After 14 days in isolation, Buhari’s daughter reunites with family

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed joy as she reunites with her daughter who has been on self-isolation since she returned to Nigeria.

In a tweet via her handle, @aishambuhari, Mrs Buhari said, “It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic.”

Recall that the unnamed daughter of the President returned from the United Kingdom about two weeks ago, and proceeded on self-isolation immediately thereafter.

