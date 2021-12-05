Wizkid, tems win big at soul train awards

African stars, Wizkid and Tems scored a win at the Soul Train Awards in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category for their song Essence. WizKid and Tems were the third highest nominees with five nominations each, in iconic categories such as ‘Song of the year’, ‘Album of the year’, ‘Video of the year’, ‘Best R&B Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’.

Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the award show aims to celebrate the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.

The 2021 edition of the awards show featured performances by Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Tone Stitch, Musiq Soulchild, Ashanti, Leon Bridges, ELHAE, Summer Walker and Maxwell.

Singer Jazmine Sullivan notched two trophies by winning both Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and ‘Album of The Year’ for Heaux Tales. Normani won her first award for ‘Best Dance Performance’ and honoured other female artists in her speech. Later, Ashanti was decorated with the ‘Lady of Soul Award’ before performing onstage with Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Maxwell emotionally accepted the ‘Living Legend Award’ and thanked Don Cornelius and the R&B community during his acceptance speech.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.