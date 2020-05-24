Africa’s post-COVID economic recovery: African leaders, others convene at UBA Africa Day conversations

The President of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall; President of Liberia, H.E George Weah and the United States Senator Chris Coons will form part of a high-level leadership panel to be moderated by the chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to discuss Africa’s economic recovery in the 2020 edition of UBA’s Africa Conversations.

The African presidents and global leaders will be joined on the panel by other global leaders including the president & chairman of the board of directors of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah; president, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer and president and founder, Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed.

With over 60 per cent of Africans living below the poverty line, the pandemic poses an existential threat to Africa’s economic growth and this session will define the lessons learned and the roadmap to economic growth and sustainability.

Together, they will speak on Monday, May 25th, 2020, on the theme ‘UBA Africa Day Conversations 2020: Growth, Jobs, and Sustainable Development Amidst a Global Pandemic,’ This will be the second edition of the symposium organised annually by UBA, in celebration of Africa Day.

The open event will be held virtually starting at 3 pm WAT.

Africa Day is celebrated worldwide on May 25th, to showcase the diversity and beauty of Africa and its people. The United Bank for Africa, with its pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries, New York, Paris, and London, continues to lead the conversation and focus on the development, growth, and unity of the continent.

