Africa Magic announces new seasons of its popular shows ‘Date my Family Nigeria’, ‘Unmarried’, ‘My Siblings and I’

The third season of the hit drama series, Unmarried, and reality TV series, Date my Family Nigeria is set to premiere on Africa Magic this January. Also coming on the entertainment channel this month is the popular comedy series, My Siblings and I, which will be returning for a fourth season.

After bringing together 13 beautiful couples in season 2, the most immersive dating experience, Date My Family, is back with a bang for a third season. Lovers of this reality TV series can look forward to seeing 13 new couples meet each other, go on a first date and possibly catch the love bug. Find a new set of possible couples to root for every Sunday at 6 pm from Sunday, 9 January on the Africa Magic Showcase.

Season four of My siblings and I will premiere Monday, 10 January on Africa Magic Urban every weekday. This family sitcom follows the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is – an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business! The last season ended on an exciting note as Aunty Blessing’s ‘boo’ asked her to marry him but then misplaced the engagement ring. The biggest question fans have to ask this season is – “will we be planning a wedding?”

Unmarried, which follows the lives of three single women will premiere Wednesday, 12 January on Africa Magic Showcase. Fans will see favourite ladies, Funbi (Enado Odigie), Kamsi (Folu Storms), and Nengi (Venita Akpofure), return to their screens following season two’s finale’s cliffhanger. They will finally get their answers to what Nengi decided to do with Ade’s baby and whom Funbi ended up choosing. Then, there is the question of how Kamsi and her ex, Lotanna, are faring after she went back to him.

In keeping with its commitment, MultiChoice continues to create local content that keeps viewers engaged and entertained. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “Local content is at the heart of our production at Africa Magic. The returning Africa Magic series will tell the inclusive stories of Nigerian families with My Siblings and I, the current realities of unmarried women 30 years and older with Unmarried, and the competitive nature of dating in Nigeria through Date My Family. Fans of these series will be in for great entertainment come January 2022”.

The new seasons join other Africa Magic series, Dilemma, Venge, Movement-Japa, and The Rishantes giving viewers a more diverse range of local stories to watch.

