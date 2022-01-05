Three die, 17 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Three persons were confirmed dead while 17 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Ford bus at the Sandcrete area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Umar noted that the accident occured at 1:30 pm and was caused by a tyre burst, excessive speed and loss of control.

The sector commander explained that 20 people were involved in the accident comprising six men and 14 women.

He added that 17 people were injured comprising five male and 12 female, saying that three death were recorded comprising one man and two women.

According to the FRSC boss, the accident was a lone accident involving a Ford bus with registration number GGE 584 Y.

He posited that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

The sector commander cautioned motorists on speed violations and advise them to always check their tyres to know the expiration date.

He also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.Three die, 17 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Three die, 17 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident