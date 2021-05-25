Afenifere group lambasts Garba Shehu for attacking Southern govs declaration

The Afenifere Renewal Group has lambasted Mr Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity for deeming the Asaba proclamation of the Southern governors as being of ‘questionable legality’.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group described Garba Shehu’s assertion that the Southern governors provided no solution on open grazing as condescending.

While condemning Shehu for a stance that shows ethnocentrism, the ARG urged the Southern governors to remain resolute and stand by their proclamations.

The group also urged peace-loving Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the position of the Southern governors and not be dissuaded by Shehu’s vituperations.

Parts of the group’s statement read, “The garbage from Garba Shehu is laden with an unwritten aspect, which is to the effect that the fate of hundreds of millions of Nigerians lies only on the disposition of Mr President and that every contrary view must be deemed illegal.

“It is now clear, even to the blind, that Mr Shehu, who has shown over time that his stock-in-trade is ethnic chauvinism, is not speaking for the presidency.

“There is no justification for Mr Shehu, who has a penchant for addressing Nigerians as slaves and second-class citizens, to still retain his position by now.

“If anyone is in doubt before as to the surreptitious pursuit of ethnocentric agenda by the Buhari administration, Shehu’s disgraceful labelling of the proclamations of Southern governors as of ‘questionable legality’ is a clear reflection of the subterfuge going on in the presidency.

“For whatever it is worth, we want to tell Garba Shehu and those he represents that their ethnocentric pursuit has been truncated in the past and it will remain truncated.

“ARG enjoins all peace-loving Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the position of the Southern Governors and calls on the governors to remain resolute on and united by their proclamations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Afenifere group lambasts Garba Shehu for attacking Southern govs declaration

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Afenifere group lambasts Garba Shehu for attacking Southern govs declaration