The Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, condemned the face-off between the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and former governor Gbenga Daniel, over the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the state.

The group, in a statement issued by the Organising Secretary of the Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, on Tuesday, in Akure, noted that the APC in Ogun state was causing more division between Governor Abiodun and Daniel

The group, however, called on the two APC chieftains to settle their differences for the development of their state rather than trading words on the pages of newspapers.

The statement read, ” We read with utter dismay a press statement issued by the Ogun State Chapter of the APC, in a reaction to an interview recently granted by Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

“In this statement, Ogun APC scathingly used unprintable and untoward adjectives to describe Daniel, a former governor who served Ogun State for eight consecutive years.

“On the other hand, the party ardently defended Prince Dapo Abiodun, the state’s incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who recently secured re-election to serve his people and the state.

“We take grave exception to divisive language Ogun APC used in its press statement. Even though the two illustrious sons of Ogun State may disagree on some issues, the approach of Ogun APC, as shown in its press statement, is grossly unethical and utterly unacceptable, especially in this era when our socio-cultural leaders are working behind the scene to foster harmony and unity among all our elected officials representing us in different capacities both at state and federal levels.

“As a chapter of the ruling party, Ogun APC has an onus of ensuring peace and harmony within its rank rather than escalating disagreement between the two leaders, if there is any.

“The press statement simply suggests that Ogun APC has already taken sides rather than deploying the party’s conflict resolution mechanism and goodwill to make peace between the governor and one of his illustrious predecessors.

“We, in absolute terms, condemn the uncivilised conduct of the party chapter, especially when it pertains to top leaders of the society.

“We also frown at a situation where party officers, who are supposed to promote harmony and peace among members and leaders, will denigrate one political leader and praise another leadership to score some political goals.





“We hereby warn Ogun APC, its State Working Committee, and State Executive Committee to desist from causing and deepening division in the ranks of its elected officials.

” If the SWC lacks the capacity to promote peaceful co-existence among its elected officials statewide, it should, in the overall interests of our people, restrain from taking action that will complicate differences among the leaders.”

Afenifere appealed to Governor Abiodun and Senator Daniel to call their aides and supporter to order and “stop every action that will publicly denigrate and rubbish our Omoluabi value before the entire world.”

