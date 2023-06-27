No fewer than ten thousand civil servants in Kano state will celebrate Sallah tomorrow in a bleak atmosphere, as the state government has ordered their salary to be suspended on the allegation that they were recruited by the end of former administration of Abdulahi Umar Ganduje.

The State Accountant General, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, disclosed this while speaking on local Radio talk show in Kano, stating that the affected staff were employed by the previous administration.

According to him, a committee has been set up to investigate their engagement in the civil service, stressing that the outcome of the finding would play a role in their fate.

He also announced the suspension of transfers made by the previous government within the civil service against existing rules, adding that the status quo should be maintained by the affected government officials.

Mr Abdulsalam, however, expressed the readiness of the new administration to pay workers’ salaries by the 25th of every month as he revealed that pension and gratuity would be paid to retired workers as and when due.

He disclosed that the new administration would operate a single account to ensure financial discipline.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has assumed office as a new commissioner in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs shortly after an announcement by the State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf at Kano State Government house on Monday.

However, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Datti Hussein, along with other Directors of the Ministry received the new commissioner and ushered him into the office.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by his press secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor tasked the senior management staff of the ministry to deploy all required abilities towards achieving the desired goals and programs of the present administration.

“We must unite and work together to reform and uplift the present state of our local governments. This is really necessary because local governments have a direct touch to common man in the state” he revealed.

Gwarzo assured to operate an open and transparent governance by shifting the state of LGAs from a gloomy atmosphere to an eventful environment.





“I once served as chairman of a local government. So, I am well equipped with the knowledge of running affairs of LGAs” he disclosed.

The Deputy Governor however express gratitude to governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for finding him worthy of the position and assured of deploying all his experiences towards elevating the status of local governments in Kano State.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Alhaji Yusuf Datti Hussein pledged to toil with dedication along with other staff members of the Ministry towards actualizing the vision of the newly posted Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs.

