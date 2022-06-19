AEDC embarks on 40 quick-win intervention projects to improve supply

• Eyes embedded power generation

By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
Bother with the incessant power outages within its franchise area, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has embarked on 40 quick-win intervention projects to improve supply.

As part of its intervention projects, it disclosed plans to adopt embedded power generation.

The DisCo in a statement signed by the Managing Director, Adeoye Fadeyibi, said the interventions are geared towards rehabilitating its network thus increasing availability and customer satisfaction.

It said the intervention ranged from deloading the overloaded feeders, Purchase of 81 new Distribution transformers and repair of 78no existing Distribution transformers.

“We are also carrying out major maintenance on 34 Power transformers,” the statement partly read.

Also, the Company disclosed that it is currently at various stages of discussions with capable power developers to achieve its drive towards embedded power generation.

It said this will complement grid supply.


“First amongst this is the fact that we are in various stages of discussions with some Power developers capable of giving us, within a few months, a good level of embedded power generation to boost and compliment whatever else we get from the National Grid, this is especially for the purposes of improving supply to Metropolitan FCT,” the statement read.

It reiterated its commitment to providing acceptable levels of power saying: “Our collective effort as a management team in the pursuit of this goal is not limited only to the above-mentioned interventions.

“We seek new ways every day to achieve this objective very quickly and efficiently. And we commit to you that in a matter of weeks to a few months (staggered), depending on the duration of these different projects, the power supply situation overall will be significantly improved.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to strive towards meeting your expectations in having world-class power supply in the Abuja franchise area,” it assured.

