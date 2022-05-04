Adulterated herbal medicine seller nabbed in Kwara

Some residents of the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State have apprehended a middle-aged man, Dauda Afolabi, for allegedly selling a mixture of sawdust, cement and POP powder as herbal medicine to unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect, who was paraded by some vigilant members of the public in a viral video, said that he used to visit different markets in the state to sell his product.

“I put some quantity of sawdust, cement and gypsum powder used for making Plaster of Paris (POP) inside small white polythene, the type used to tie N5 water before, to sell to members of the public as herbal medicine for malaria and other ailments.

“I go to several markets in the state and get patronage from people. I don’t have a fixed price for it. I sell based on a bargain with different customers. I know it’s dangerous but because of the economic situation in the country, I engaged in the act,” he said.

A resident of the Gerewu community in the metropolis, Mrs Taibat Audu, said that Dauda is a regular caller at popular Mandate Market, Ilorin before he was nabbed.

Taibat, who called for vigilance on the part of the public and proper regulation from authorities, imagined a measure of damage that had been done to victims who had taken the mixture.





When contacted, the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said the matter had not been reported to Police.

The PPRO said that the Police would act on the development as soon as it was brought to any of its formations.

