2023: Adeola betrays emotion as group buys N20m nomination form

A Senatorial aspirant in Ogun West, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, on Wednesday, betrayed emotions as a political group, West to West for DA Movement, presented N20 million nomination form to support his ambition.

The lawmaker, who is currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District, said he was “overwhelmed” by the show of support extended to him to pursue his ambition in the state.

The presentation ceremony was attended by leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the district which comprises the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan; the former chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Muftau Ajibola; the erstwhile chairman of OORBDA, Chief (Mrs) Iyabo Apampa and Chairman of Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Waliu Taiwo.

Others were leaders of the local government legislative councils; former and serving members of the Ogun State House of Assembly; past and present local government chairmen among others.

The chairmen of the group, Dr Iziaq Salako, in his address, saluted the lawmaker for heeding the call of leaders in the district to contest for the senatorial seat.

He explained that 71 persons contributed towards the purchase of the form for the realisation of Adeola’s senatorial bid, insisting it was not a staged manage affair.





“Today, Wednesday 4th of May, we are here gathered to further the agenda of the W2W4DA Movement with respect to the senatorial seat of Ogun West from June 2023 by presenting these forms to Senator Adeola.

“This action is to further demonstrate our full commitment to the agenda and to send a clear signal that it’s not about YAYI but about our collective interest.

” We strongly believe that Senator Adeola is a great asset that should be tapped by Ogun West for the enhanced socio-economic and political development of the district hence our actions,” he added.

Salako, however, disclosed that the Movement would embark on a door-to-door campaign to ensure that Adeola emerges as the senatorial candidate and the eventual winner at the general elections.

Some of the leaders who spoke at the ceremony held at Adeola’s country home in Ilaro said they declared that Adeola would give the senatorial district a quality representation and help in bridging the gap of infrastructure deficit in Ogun West.

The lawmaker in his emotion-laden voice appreciated the Movement for their love and support of the project.

“I am overwhelmed. I am short of words. I have served in Lagos, I tell you, nobody or group did what you have done. I am surprised and this will take me a few weeks to overcome. From the point of filling this form to the point of submission, it will be in the back of my mind that my people purchased this expression of interest and nomination form for me. I sincerely appreciate you and promise that I will not take your support for granted”, the senator stated.

He maintained that it was tough for him to make the final decision to return home, saying the gesture would forever be cherished while reiterating his support for the administration of the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, submitting that he would mobilise resources and people to ensure the governor is elected for another four years.

