The mouthpiece of the North, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has appointed Gabriel Aduku, a former minister of state for health as the new national chairman of the forum.

While Murtala Aliyu, the incumbent Secretary General was re-appointed for another term of office.

Addressing journalists at the headquarters of the ACF in Kaduna on Wednesday, member and Secretary of ACF leadership Selection committee, Bukar Zarma said their election was sequel to the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of ACF.

“At its meeting held at its headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday, the 17th of May, 2023 the National Executive Council of ACF approved the appointment of Arc Gabriel Yakubu Aduku as the new chairman of the Forum.

He added that the new chairman who holds the traditional title of Ogohi l, Ata Igala takes over from Chief Audu Ogbeh whose tenure has expired.

“Also, at the same meeting, the appointment of Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Mutawallen Gombe, the Secretary General of ACF was renewed for the second term of three years.

According to Zarma, the 21 members of the National Working Committee of the Forum had been dissolved following the expiration of their tenure.

He said the new committee that will steer the forum is being considered and their names will be released soon.