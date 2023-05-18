The Oyo State Environmental Taskforce has stated that no fewer than 4,000 environmental offenders have been arrested since its creation, adding that some of them were committed to community service after trial while others were made to pay fines.

The chairman of the taskforce,

DCP Ojomo Francis, who made this known in Ibadan, added that in the period under review, over N30 million has been paid as fines by various offenders into the coffers of Oyo State Government.

Ojomo, who is also the Waste Enforcement Officer urged the public to obey the environmental laws of the state in order to sustain healthiness and good neighborliness in the society.

He added that Item 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations places a premium on sanitation and a sustainable environment and appealed to Nigerians, especially residents of Oyo State, to pay attention to cleaning their environment, as the taskforce is watching everyone.

The DCP also reiterated the commitment of the Oyo State Government towards ensuring a healthy and safe environment, adding that “this is not the first time we appeal to members of the public to obey our environmental laws so that we will have sustained peace and health in our society.

“Item 11, of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations places a premium on sanitation and sustainable environment. We do not need to attend any formal school to take care of our environment in our own interest,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Environmental Protection Tribunal, sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday, convicted five offenders for violating environmental laws in the state.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Mr Jubreel Kareem, while speaking with journalists, disclosed that during monitoring in Ibadan, the five offenders were arrested.

He said two of the offenders, Olanrewaju Deola and Funmilayo Ayoola were found disposing of wastes illegally at unauthorised places, they also failed to provide a standard refuse drum contrary to Oyo State Environmental Laws, 2013.

The persons admitted to having committed the offences and were convicted to three months of imprisonment or an option of fines of N5000, N2500, and N2500, each.

Another offender, Olabisi Olatunde who was caught at Preboyes, along UI-Bodija dumping refuse on the median pleaded guilty. The tribunal thereafter fined her N7,500.





In the same vein, John Blessing and Ali Sumaiya were caught illegally displaying goods by the roadside at Mokola – as the tribunal ruled that this is against Section 2 sub-section 14 of the Oyo State Waste Management Law of 2014 and thereafter fined them 2500 each.

The head of the tribunal further warned the offenders not to violate the environmental laws of the state henceforth, saying this will serve as a lesson to them and others.