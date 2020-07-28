ADP hails AfDB’s independent investigation panel decision on Adesina

Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Tuesday lauded the decision of Africa Development Bank’s investigative panel, for declaring the bank’s president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina clean of any wrongdoing, describing it as commendable, even as it called on all leaders in Nigeria and across the continent to keep rallying around him for successful leadership at the bank.

The Mary Robinson- led independent review panel had exonerated Adesina, president of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), of all charges of wrongdoing.

ADP said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, declaring that the outcome of Robinson’s panel had lent credence to the earlier decision of the ethics committee of the bank, which had equally exonerated the bank chief.

The party, while acknowledging the qualities in the bank chief, said Adesina, had while serving as Minister of Agriculture under the regime of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, proved his worth in self- sacrifice, hard work and honesty, “which gave rise to a boom in food sufficiency in the country at that time.”

“His ascension to the top AfDB job was over his track record, which greatly gave a sharp high trajectory, in the progress recorded so far by the continent’s bank,” the party noted.

ADP, while calling on all leaders in the country and across Africa to keep rallying around Dr Adesina for successful leadership at the bank, argued that for meaningful developments to ensue in Africa, there must be unity of purpose.

It stressed that unity in diversity is strength, saying that such an approach would help the continent to develop in trade, technology, health care, Agriculture, and also shore up its economic power.

The party urged Presidency Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders on the African continent to mobilize all efforts and ensure that former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s bid for the top job at the World Trade Organization (WTO) succeeds.

According to ADP, “Africa and in particular Nigeria deserves more of these international leadership positions to guarantee the sustainable development of the huge human and material resources on the continent for the benefits of Africans and the world in general.”

The party said it was committed to continuing to support good causes and Nigerians who were making their fatherland proud, wherever they were across the world, urging young people, making great exploits in science and technological advancement, medicine, gaming, Fintech and other, both at home and abroad to continue to do so, while charging others, to see those doing well as role models.

