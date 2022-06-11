Adopt multi-pronged approach to tackle insecurity, HDAN tells govts

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), is calling on governments at all levels to adopt a multi-pronged approach to tackling the nation’s security challenges.

The call is hinged on the recent spate of insecurity in the country ranging from vicious attacks on local communities to kidnappings by bandits and criminal groups across regions.

Justifying the urgency of the call in a statement issued on Friday, HDAN’s Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, explained that despite governments’ acclaimed attempts, Nigeria’s security situation has been deteriorating, hence, the continuous massacre and abduction of innocent citizens across the country.

“The recent attack and gruesome killing of worshippers at the catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, confirmed the country’s poor security situation. Notably, the remarkable surge in violent attacks across the country is a clear indication that no region is safe anymore,” he said.

According to him, while the long-term security nightmare seemed unending, the effectiveness of the government’s response is important to determine the safety and sustainability of Nigerians most especially during this trying time.

He added that apart from the immediate efforts to contain the dastard acts, it would be more urgent to address bottlenecks that hinder the effectiveness of the nation’s security architecture.





“We can’t continue to advocate for housing when the citizens whom we are advocating for are being killed like chickens on a daily basis. We won’t fold our arms and watch the continuous shedding of innocent blood,” Adebayo said.

According to him, to effectively tackle the security problems confronting the nation, the Federal Government must work with state governments to solve the immediate challenge of inter-state border porosity.

He pointed out that consistent efforts to recruit, train, and station suitably equipped security personnel in the regions could improve monitoring and halt the stream of weaponry entering the regions and states of the federation.

“Furthermore, eliminating corruption is critical because border patrol is somewhat a lucrative business for security troops. The current military reaction, especially the one related to the recent attack on Samuel Kanu, Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria must also be sustained through strategic collaboration with the Nigerian police force’s counterterrorism section, while drone surveillance and anti-banditry bombardment must be maintained and strengthened,” Adebayo stressed.

The HDAN boss emphasised the need for the creation of bilateral joint task forces between Nigeria and other neighbouring countries to function as trans-borders security forces adequately resourced and administered through both countries’ immigration and customs services, adding that “the unified task force should be accompanied with rapid and precise action to prevent large-scale terrorist and bandit movements across national borders.”

To create resilient communities against terrorism, Adebayo added that the federal and state governments must work together with established religious and traditional institutions to stem the ugly trend.

