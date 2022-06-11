Gunmen kill secondary school student, injure three others in Plateau

Gunmen terrorising parts of Plateau State, on Friday, killed a student of Government Science School Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state and injured three others.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen stormed the Kuru community at about 8:30 pm and shot one of the students who had sneaked out of the school premises to charge their telephones.

A source close to the school revealed that some students had sneaked out of the school premises at about 8:00 pm to charge their phones but ran into the gunmen who were attacking the community.

“One of them was shot at a shop where they were charging their phones but others escaped back to the school while three other residents of the community were injured,” said the source.

However, Plateau State Police Command who confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Alabo Alfred, debunked the impression that Science School Kuru was attacked by terrorists.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





It pointed out that information received by the Command depicted that at about 8:00 pm some unknown hoodlums were firing along Mararaban Jama’a, Riyom road not Science School Kuru Jos as it is reported.

“Upon receipt of the report, a high-powered team of Policemen and other security agencies responded swiftly, mobilised to the scene of the incident but on reaching the scene, the gunmen had fled leaving behind one person dead and three others injured.”

The Command stated that the injured persons were conveyed immediately to the hospital for treatment adding that the police were on the trail of those behind the incident.

The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, further assured that his men are on the ground to contain any further disruption of peace and advised members of the public to go about their lawful business as normalcy has already been restored to the area.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

Gunmen kill secondary school student, injure three others in Plateau

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

Gunmen kill secondary school student, injure three others in Plateau