Ademola Adegoroye, Odum Udi, five other ministerial nominees set to face Senate screening

All is set for the screening of seven ministerial nominees recently forwarded to the Senate for approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nominees will be screened individually by the upper chamber during plenary tomorrow

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, reminded his colleagues to get prepared for the Wednesday screening of the nominees adding that all the nominees would be screened and anyone that scaled through the hurdles would be confirmed and sent to the President Buhari to be included among cabinet members.

It would be recalled that President Buhari, in a letter dated 15th June, 2022, requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of seven ministerial nominees.

The nominees for confirmation include Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nanah Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Udi – Rivers State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.





Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

Ademola Adegoroye, Odum Udi, five other ministerial nominees set to face Senate screening

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

Ademola Adegoroye, Odum Udi, five other ministerial nominees set to face Senate screening