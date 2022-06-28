Lagos to reward 12 teachers, school administrators with cars

The Lagos State government is to reward a total of 12 teachers and school administrators in the public primary, junior and senior secondary schools in the state with a brand new car each.

They are those who have distinguished themselves in performance among their colleagues in the last one year and the cars will be presented to them on behalf of the state government by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Ganiu Lawal, made this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the identities of the 12 proposed car recipients would be unveiled at the award ceremony on Wednesday, July 29.

He said the recipients would be from among the 22 persons shortlisted from the pool of 3,529 applications received this year for the award.

Lawal also said the annual Teachers’ Merit Award with this year’s second edition is being organised by the state’s Ministry of Education to identify and reward excellence among public school teachers and administrators in the state.

He added that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu conceived the idea with a view to encouraging hard work and selfless service among school teachers and administrators so as to further lift the teaching profession and education sector in the state higher.

