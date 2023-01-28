Adeleke‘s sack: miscarriage of Justice -Odesola

The Chairman of Action peoples party, APP, Osun state chapter, Oluseye Odesola has described the sack of the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke as a mere miscarriage of Justice.

Adeleke who was sacked by the Osun state governorship tribunal on Friday, 27th January, nullified Adeleke’s victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

In his reaction to Adeleke’s sack on Friday, the APP chairman stated that the judgment is a miscarriage of Justice because the people of Osun have voted for Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He added that there is a great assurance that Ademola Adeleke will win at the appeal court and get the right judgment.

Odesola noted that the people of Osun State are not happy with the new development while he appealed to the people of Osun to remain calm.

He noted that his political party APP, having observed the Osun Gubernatorial election believed that Senator Ademola Adeleke is the winner of the election.

Odesola however declared his party‘s support for senator Ademola Adeleke on the court rulings, he said with the current situation it is very glaring that there is an error from somewhere in the election.

He said “We members of the Action Peoples Party hereby assure the leadership of the Osun state PDP that we are going to give them our full support on this for Adeleke to reclaim his mandate as the governor the people want.

“ I want to believe that the PDP would appeal and win because we are not going to sabotage the efforts of Osun people during the July 16th election “, he added.