Wale Adenuga honoured at the Humour Awards

Mr. Wale Adenuga, Chairman/CEO of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame at the 2nd edition of The Humour Awards which took place on 15th January 2023, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He was honoured because of his immense contributions to the growth of the Comedy Industry in Nigeria, at the prestigious event which also awarded other individuals who have made notable marks in Nigerian Comedy; including Nkem Owoh (Osuofia); Sunday Omobolanle (Aluwe);Ngozi Nwosu, Mr Macaroni, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka); Chinedu Ikedieze, Nosa Rex (Baba Rex), Real Warri Pikin, and others.

Wale Adenuga Jnr., Managing Director of WAP, who received the award on his behalf said: “We appreciate the organisers of this impressive event for acknowledging people like our Chairman/CEO, who have contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s comedy industry. While there is still a lot more to be done, we are proud of what has been achieved thus far, and we pledge that Wale Adenuga Productions will continue to do push the envelope for the sake of future generations.”

In addition to providing millions of viewers with the hilarious Papa Ajasco Reloaded TV Comedy and Akpan & Oduma Comedy Skits weekly, Wale Adenuga is also the Creator & Executive Producer of the multiple-award-winning Superstory, and The Babington Family TV Dramas; Founder & Chairman of PEFTI Film Institute, located in Lagos and Ibadan, which has trained several generations of Nigerians in the Entertainment Industry; and Chairman of wapTV – a Family Entertainment TV Channel on a network of all major Satellite TV Platforms across Nigeria.

