Atiku rejects Osun Tribunal verdict, says election was free, fair
The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has criticized the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”…
Those Threatening Me Will Never Win”- Wike
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that those threatening to deal with him when they win the 2023 presidential election will never win…
‘We Receive At Least Five Stroke Cases Every Week At UPTH’
A medical expert, Professor Sunday Chinenye says that the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and stroke continues to increase yearly even as at least five cases of stroke with gloomy outcomes are seen…
Mixed Feelings Trail Approved N2.3bn For Local Assembly Of Aircraft
THE recent approval of the sum of N2.3 billion for the commencement of local assembly of Magnus Centennial Aircraft at Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State by the Federal Executive Council…
11 UNILORIN Dons Listed Among Top Authors, 10 Others On ‘Top Scientists’ List
University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has disclosed that 11 of its academic staff have been listed among 500 top authors in the last three years from across Nigeria…
EDITORIAL: Worsening Fuel Crisis
AS news reports indicated this week, this is a terrible period for Nigerians as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, now sells for between N220 and N350 per litre as against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL)…