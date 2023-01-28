Atiku rejects Osun Tribunal verdict, says election was free, fair

By Tribune Online
PDP flag-bearer, Atiku
The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has rejected the election tribunal verdict in Osun state.
Atiku revealed this in a statement in response to the Election Tribunal’s verdict of the July 16 election.
“On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Demola Adeleke.”
The PDP presidential candidate stated that the verdict of the tribunal is just a phase in the struggle for a true democratic system and that in the end, the will of the people will always prevail.
“What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.
“I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office on the popular ballot.
“This light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim,” the statement read.
He further expressed his resolve to stand with Adeleke in making sure that a truly democratic process is birthed.
