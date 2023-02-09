Adeolu Adeyemo

No fewer than 18,000 residents of Osun state had been pencilled down across the 30 local government areas of Osun state to benefit from the free medical eye surgery programme put in place by the authorities of the

UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital to mark the 100 days in office of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The programme tagged: “Imole Free Mobile Surgical and Medical Outreach”, has the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Peter Babatunde Olaitan as its implementation Committee chairman and will be flagged off on Wednesday 15th of February, 2023 Iwo Federal Constituency while other constituencies will follow immediately,

The Chairman who made these known at a press conference in Osogbo on Thursday stated that 2,000 people will benefit from the free eye surgery programme from each of the nine federal constituencies in the state in every quarter where the exercise will be taking place for two days in the constituency.

He hinted that a team of medical personnel from the teaching hospital will participate in the medical outreach while drugs will also be given to the patients free of charge.

Prof. Olaitan who added that free mobile surgical and medical outreach will be done quarterly in each of the nine federal constituencies of the state stressed, it will be coordinated by the Osun State University Teaching Hospital and will be held in State Hospitals in the Iwo, Ede, Ikire, Ila Orangun, Ikirun, Okuku, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, and Ipetu-Ijesa on designated dates.

“Surgeries covered by the free mobile surgical and medical outreach include cataracts, Pterygium, Hernia, Hydrocele, Lipoma, Keloids, and some swellings on the body.

“Medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, malaria, cough, tuberculosis and other diseases will also be treated by a team of medical practitioners assembled by the state government to make the quarterly programme a huge success.

“The Governor will flag off the Imole free mobile Surgical and medical outreach on Wednesday 15th of February, 2023 in Iwo Federal Constituency while other constituencies will follow immediately,” he submitted.