Sandra Nwaokolo

Ikechi Emenike is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor of Abia in the 2023 election, according to the supreme court.

The decision of the court of appeals, which was rendered in December 2022, was upheld on Thursday by a five-member supreme court bench chaired by Tijani Abubakar.

In concurrent governorship primaries, the Abia APC selected Uche Ogah and Emenike as the party’s candidates.

Emenike was proclaimed the victor of the state’s governorship primary by the APC on May 26. A federal high court judge named Binta Nyako fired Emenike on November 11 and instructed INEC to recognize Ogah as the party’s candidate for governor of the state.

APC and Emenike had each submitted a separate appeal against Nyako’s decision.

Another candidate, Dan Eke, also filed an appeal in which he contested the trial judge’s decision to recognize Ogah’s candidacy.

The court of appeal in Abuja confirmed Emenike as the party’s nominee in December 2022.

Olabisi Ige, who presided over the appeal court panel, read aloud the names of the party members appointed by the APC national headquarters to oversee the governorship primary that produced Emenike and affirmed the validity of the process in the unanimous decision.

