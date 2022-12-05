A voice told me to pray naked for Tinubu — Olaiya Igwe

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Lukmon Ebun Oloyede, Popularly known as Olaiya Igwe has broken his silence over his controversial Video which has been trending on social media for the past few days.

The filmmaker became a trending topic online after posting a naked video of himself at a beach praying for the emergence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the forthcoming presidential election.

The video had generated reactions from social media users with many condemning the act as totally wrong, shameful and uncalled for.

The actor has, however, come out to clear the air about the controversial video and explained his motive behind the action.

Olaiya Igwe who appeared as a guest on a TV programme, ‘Your View’ on TVC on Monday morning said he owed nobody an apology for his actions.

According to him, the reason behind his action was spiritually motivated, adding that it was a “voice” that told him to stand up and go pray for Tinubu at the beach unclad.

“I was asked to stand up and do it spiritually. I have a gift of revelation from almighty God. At times, I see what God planned for me ahead before it happens.

“I was sleeping that day and the voice came to me and said, please stand up, you said you love Asiwaju and he has been assisting you. I said yes. He then said stand up, go and do this, this and this for him.”

The veteran actor also dismissed rumours making rounds that he was paid for the act. “I deliberately recorded that event for people to see. It is not because of money.”

On why he decided to post the video on the internet for everyone to see, he stated that it was part of the things the “voice” asked him to do.

“If you are a Yoruba, a babalawo (herbalist) can say if you want to do this prayer, make sure you go to various markets and carry sacrifice on a market day with a lot of people being there. There is no difference between doing that to what I did.

He also disclosed that he has no regret for what he has done.

“It was an intentional action because I listened to the voice that asked me to do so and I have no regret.

“I can do anything to support Asiwaju as long as I believe this thing has nothing to do with any other person, I can do it to any length.”





Expressing optimism that his candidate, Tinubu will emerge as the winner of the next election, he said, “Asiwaju is a big fish in my life and I know he is going to be president of this nation very soon.”



