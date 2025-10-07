Adeleke tasks Osun traditional rulers to guard against bandits’ invasion

… condemns attack on Amotekun Corps Commander

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has tasked traditional rulers along border areas of Osun state to be vigilant and report any suspicious infiltration of their communities by alleged bandits from neighbouring states to security agencies.

Speaking after a state security council meeting held at Osogbo, the Governor enjoined traditional councils across the state to report strange settlers who may have entered their territories to security agencies.

According to the governor, this is not the time to allow mass internal migration into Osun communities in view of the ongoing banditry crisis in states bordering Osun state, charging community leaders and stakeholders to report suspicious movements.

“Osun is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. We are keen to sustain that record. We should watch our borders. Bandits should not be allowed to infiltrate Osun state,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The governor expressed satisfaction that the security council has mapped out effective plan of action to stop the bandits from gaining foothold in Osun State, thumping up his security team and the various service commanders.

The Governor specifically commended the Agbooro Community, Ikirun, for working with the security agencies to get the group of Bororo settlers who recently occupied parts of their community to peacefully vacate the area.

“I commend the security agencies and the Akinrun-in-Council for acting promptly to resolve the matter. Our border towns should emulate this step and adopt open surveillance in partnership with the security agencies,” the governor noted in the statement.

Governor Adeleke further decried the reported attacks on the Corps Commander of Amotekun Security Service, Isaac Omoyele, calling the reported assassination attempt unacceptable and a threat to the peace and security of the state.

The governor who expressed shock at the incident called on the police authorities to conduct thorough investigation into the incident, charging the police to apprehend the suspects without delay.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

