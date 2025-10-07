INEC: Tinubu honours Mahmood Yakubu with national award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred national honour on Professor Mahmood Yakubu following the expiration of his second term in office as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu, in a statement announcing his acceptance of Yakubu’s departure, said the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) bestowed on him was in recognition of his dedicated service to the nation.

Yakubu was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for an initial term of five years. The appointment, which was renewed in 2020, has now expired due to the passage of time.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Tuesday said President Tinubu thanked Prof. Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure.

“President Tinubu also directed that Professor Yakubu should hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will direct the affairs of the commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor,” the statement noted.

In the letter dated October 3, 2025, Professor Yakubu thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the nation as chairman of the commission since 2015.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

