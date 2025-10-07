Insecurity: Reps call for enhanced security in rural communities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged urgent measures to strengthen security infrastructure in rural communities nationwide, particularly in Kebbi State, where incessant attacks by bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements have continued to devastate lives and livelihoods in recent times.

This was followed by the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed, who drew attention to the growing insecurity in rural areas and its devastating impact on farming, education, and economic activities.

While moving the motion during plenary, Mohammed noted that rural communities in Kebbi State and several parts of the country have been repeatedly targeted by criminal groups, leading to widespread displacement, the abandonment of farmlands, and the shutdown of schools and health facilities

The lawmaker lamented that the situation, if not urgently addressed, could worsen food insecurity and deepen poverty in agrarian communities that serve as the nation’s food basket.

He raised the alarm that most of the affected communities lack adequate security presence, and in areas where security formations exist, they are often under-resourced, under-staffed, and poorly equipped to respond effectively to threats.

“The absence of modern security infrastructure, such as patrol vehicles, reliable communication systems, surveillance technology, and properly equipped operational bases, has limited the capacity of security agencies to protect citizens in remote areas,” he said.

Mohammed emphasised that while urban centres have benefited from recent security interventions, rural communities remain largely neglected despite bearing the brunt of violent attacks.

He therefore urged the Federal Government, through the relevant security agencies, to prioritise the deployment of modern security infrastructure to rural areas, enhance intelligence gathering, and ensure regular patrols in high-risk communities.

Lawmakers who contributed to the debate supported the motion, stressing that insecurity in rural areas directly undermines national food production and threatens social stability.

They noted that if farmers continue to flee their farmlands due to fear of attacks, Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency will be severely compromised.

Adopting the motion, the House resolved to call on the Federal Government to strengthen the capacity of security formations in rural areas by providing necessary logistics, modern equipment, and technology-driven surveillance systems to improve response to emerging threats.

The House also urged the relevant committees to interface with security agencies to ensure proper implementation of the resolution and report back for further legislative action.

The motion underscores growing concern among lawmakers that, unless the government intensifies rural security interventions, the cycle of violence, displacement, and economic disruption in states like Kebbi could spread to other regions, worsening the country’s insecurity and food crisis.

