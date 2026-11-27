The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education following the inauguration of its maiden Inter-Education District Biology Quiz Competition.

Organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MBSE) in partnership with the Lagos State chapter of the Biology Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (BIOTA), the event took place on November 19, 2026, at Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Oshodi.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, the Head of the Ministry’s Science and Technology Department, Mr. Aberuagba Abiola Olufemi, stated that the initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda. He noted that early exposure to biological sciences equips students to solve modern challenges in healthcare, biotechnology and environmental sustainability.

According to a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Basirat Lawal, the competition drew top Senior Secondary School students from the state’s six education districts to test their analytical and scientific skills.

At the end of the contest, Education District I emerged overall winner, represented by Opaleye Habeeb of Alimosho Senior Grammar School and Adedoyin Philip of Lagos Baptist Senior College. Education District IV, represented by Igwe Chibuike (Obele Community Senior High School) and Ukandu Onyedikachi (Government College, Eric Moore), claimed second place, while Education District V’s Theophilus Destiny (Army Cantonment Boys’ Senior Secondary School) and Rafiu Ridwan Ayomide (Gaskiya Senior College) finished third.

The Ministry donated trophies to the winners and pledged to institutionalise the quiz as an annual statewide event to nurture young scientific talent.