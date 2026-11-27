Former Governor of Kano State and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has broken his silence on his strained relationship with Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, accusing the governor of attempting to use anti-corruption institutions for political purposes.

Kwankwaso expressed deep concern over recent developments involving his relationship with Yusuf and the alleged use of anti-corruption institutions against him.

“I wish to express my deep concern over recent developments involving my relationship with the Governor of Kano State, His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the alleged use of anti-corruption institutions for political purposes,” he said.

Recalling their long history, Kwankwaso said Yusuf once served under him in various capacities, including as his Personal Assistant (PA), Principal Private Secretary (PPS), and Commissioner.

“His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf once served under me in various capacities, including as my Personal Assistant (PA), Principal Private Secretary (PPS), and Commissioner. He was also our movement’s anointed candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 general elections, emerging victorious in 2023 through our collective efforts,” Kwankwaso said.

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He said the longstanding relationship of 43 years with Yusuf and the trust he reposed in him gave the governor access to information and insight into the value he places on personal integrity, trust that has, regrettably, been misused and abused.

“It is on this basis that I believe he is determined to drag me and my family into public controversy by leveraging reputable government agencies, particularly the EFCC, in an attempt to tarnish the public image I have spent nearly fifty years building.”

Kwankwaso alleged that some months ago, the governor personally submitted a formal request to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to come after him.

“We believe that some months ago the Governor personally submitted a formal request to the EFCC seeking to come after me. After failing to compel the Commission, owing to its institutional integrity and established procedures, he resorted to a little-known body called the Society for Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative (SACGGI),” he said.

“This organisation is neither registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) nor does it possess any verifiable digital presence or formal relationship with the EFCC or ICPC.”

According to him, the organisation was used to stage physical protests at the EFCC premises in a deliberate attempt to exert pressure on the agency.

“Information is being selectively leaked and amplified through the media and other public platforms to portray the situation in the worst possible light.”

He said the actions, coming within the context of the electioneering season, appear calculated to distract attention from substantive issues, undermine credibility, and weaken capacity to contest and win elections in 2027.

“Such efforts are also heating the polity and making the peace and security of Kano State more fragile,” he said.

Kwankwaso further claimed the campaign is not limited to him and his candidature, but extends to other candidates, particularly the Kano State gubernatorial candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, who is currently defending his ticket before INEC and the courts.

“This constitutes a further attempt by the Governor to manipulate elements within reputable institutions, INEC and the judiciary to prevent the publication of our candidate’s name and ultimately bar him from contesting the 2027 general election, so that the Governor may run unopposed,” he added.

He thanked the EFCC for the professional manner in which it handled the two previous invitations extended to him during his years in public service, and for the prudence it has demonstrated throughout.

Reflecting on his public service record, he said more than eleven years after leaving the Kano State Government, having served two full terms as governor spanning eight years, in addition to seventeen years in the civil service, service as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the aborted Third Republic, as an elected delegate to the 1994–1995 Constitutional Conference, as Minister of Defence, as Special Adviser to the President on Darfur, as a member representing the Northwest on the Niger Delta Development Commission, and as a member of the 8th Senate, he has maintained a clean record.

He advised younger and serving public office holders to tread with caution.

“On this note, I advise younger and serving public office holders to tread with caution. Public office is transient; those who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing stones,” Kwankwaso said.

He appreciated members of the public who have refused to be misled, and especially those who have spoken in defence of his reputation and record.

“Despite the circumstances, they have chosen to stand by the truth. Our public record remains intact, and our achievements speak for themselves,” he quipped.

Kwankwaso urged all political actors to respect the independence of institutions and refrain from actions that could undermine their credibility or erode public confidence in their work.