Adeleke freezes Osun govt accounts, to review appointments made by previous administration

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday ordered the Immediate freezing of all government accounts in banks and other financial institutions in the state.

“I hereby issue the directive which will be backed up with appropriate Executive orders: Immediate freezing of all government accounts in banks and other financial institutions”.

The governor who gave the order in his Inauguration address at the Osogbo township stadium in Osogbo added that all appointments made by the past administration in the state would be reviewed.

Adeleke, who ordered an immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of Osun State, directed that all government insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun state rather than State of Osun which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.

He however ordered the immediate establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recover all government assets and the immediate establishment of a panel to review all appointments and major decisions of the immediate past administration taken after the 17th July, 2022.

“No form of illegality will be allowed to stand and all acts of impunity committed by the immediate past administration on local government administration will be reversed following due process.

“My administration will restore the integrity of the civil service which has been bastardised through favouritism and political considerations and we will give the civil service a better orientation with a view to restoring its professionalism. In doing this, we will be fair and firm as we act only in pursuance of the public interest.

“It is therefore my desire to ask for your patience and understanding to give my administration a few weeks to review and sort out all the actions and malicious confusions which the immediate past administration has created since July 17th 2022. Those actions were indeed vindictive measures against the people of Osun State for voting them out of office.

“Our administration will collaborate with Development partners to address problems of environmental pollution and climate change. We will equally promote digital literacy, and tech innovations and create opportunities for our teeming youths in the ICT sector.

“In line with our campaign manifesto, our government will ensure local government autonomy in line with the provisions of the Nigeria constitution. We will restore the lost glory of our local governments in order to make them more responsive to the needs of the people at the grassroots.

“All policies that are not favourable to the growth of effective local government administration will be reviewed in accordance with the law.

“Let me, therefore, announce an immediate return to the status quo of all fresh appointments, placements and other major decisions taken by the immediate past administration with effect from the 17th of July, 2022.

“I wish to assure all labour unions in the state of our administration’s willingness to protect workers’ interests and promote their welfare at all times. We will be a labour-friendly government.”

On security, he remarked, “We will embark on a security sector reform that will target crime prevention, detection, neighbourhood policing and better synergy among security agencies”.





“The Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while our administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps.

“Know Your Neighbour” security initiative will be implemented. By the grace of God, very soon, Osun will return to its old nature of being a haven of peace.”

Speaking on the development agenda for the state, he assured the welfare of workers and pensioners and affirmed to boost the state’s economy, a Home-grown infrastructure policy; People-focused policy on education, affordable health care, security and social welfare; Agro-Based Industrialization for Wealth and Job Creation. While a detailed programme of action will soon be unveiled on each of these 5-points agendas, let me quickly give you some insights into our policy direction.

On education, “It is disheartening to see our State at the bottom of the national educational ratings, especially in public primary and Secondary schools examinations. My administration will launch reform with a direct focus on the improvement of the learning environment and outcome”.

“Our target is to reverse the poor performance of students in public examinations within the next few years and to achieve this target, we will prioritise in-service training and welfare of teachers, enhancement of school environment, the entrenchment of discipline in the school system as well as the involvement of the Parents-Teachers Association in our school administration system”.

“Our administration will soon convene an emergency Education Conference to articulate our blueprint on the restoration of the state’s education glory.”

“I, therefore, promise that those expectations of the workers, traders, artisans, farmers, business owners, students, pensioners, traditional and religious leaders and indeed all residents of Osun State will be met by the grace of God and the cooperation of everyone”.

“I hereby extend a strong hand of fellowship to the other arms of governments, the Legislature and the Judiciary. As a former lawmaker and a graduate of Criminal Justice, I appreciate the importance of collaboration among the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.”

“I call on all political parties to unite in the best interest of the state. The election is over. Now is the time for governance. We are open to fresh ideas in line with our manifesto.”

” For the purpose of emphasis, I will be a Governor for all Osun people regardless of differences in language, faith, political affiliation or any other considerations”.

“Under my watch as the Governor of Osun State, I will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people”.

“Let me state here that from the education, health, mining sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and supply of potable water, let it be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual. And I repeat, it is no longer business as usual. ”

” Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure. Your Governor will be a people’s Governor. I will be accessible, responsive, consultative and proactive in handling small and big matters of State Governance.,”

“I know that as a product of the collective will of you my people, there is a heavy weight of history on my shoulders and I accept the urgency of your expectations, the depth of your aspirations and your conviction in me to build a better State”, he stressed.

‘My Good People of Osun, since you elected me as your Governor on the 16th of July 2022, which the INEC announced on July 17th 2022, the former Governor, Alh Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola maliciously started putting roadblocks to make things difficult and almost impossible for the new administration to serve you.”

“Mass employment was carried out without budgetary provisions for salary payments for the new employees; even when the state was struggling to pay salaries and deliver other services. Various hurried and criminally backdated Contracts were awarded and again without budgetary provisions”.

” Appointments of several Obas were hurriedly done without following due process, just to mention a few. All efforts to get the Governor set up a Transition Committee and submit hand-over notes in line with best practices proved abortive”, he concluded.

Dignitaries at the event include the presidential candidate of PDP and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively. party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

Others include; Governors Godwin Obaseki, Aminu Tambuwal, Duoye Diri, and Udom Emmanuel of Edo, Sokoto, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states respectively.

