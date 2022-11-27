NLTF revitalises over 40 healthcare facilities in two years – Minister

The Federal Government says the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), has revitalised more than 40 healthcare facilities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones within two years.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume made this disclosure during the official inauguration and hand-over of medical equipment to the General Hospital, Igboora, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Akume, who expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the NLTF, said that the agency had done well in the implementation of intervention programmes in health and other key developmental sectors.

He stated, “The Federal Government is impressed with the agency’s resolve to deliver life-changing outcomes to the people through its interventions, in spite of the dwindling global economy and the agency’s meagre income.

“Government is aware of your revitalisation of over 40 healthcare facilities across the six geo-political zones within last two years; putting smiles on the faces of ordinary Nigerians in remote villages and communities.”

Akume, therefore, charged the agency to extend the laudable interventions to other primary healthcare centres across the country.

In her remark, Mrs Patricia Ibiene, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of special duties, said that the agency’s interventions were timely considering the state of the country’s healthcare facilities.

She cited the Jump Start School project initiated and designed to provide learning and teaching aids to more than 45 public schools and the Gbaja Randle Maternity Hospital, both in Surulere.

Ibene further listed the Moniya General Hospital, Kugba Maternity and Onikan Healthcare Centre in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari said that the interventions had reaffirmed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment to promoting quality healthcare and the well-being of the country, through funding from national lottery proceeds.

