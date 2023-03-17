Rachael Omidiji

Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, gifts his mother a house on her 60th birthday

The Singer organised a birthday party for his mother in an undisclosed location, but pictures from the event has gone viral on social media.

Video evidence shows several celebrities in attendance, including Falz, Kiekie, and others.

Famous skit maker Kiekie made a video on her Instagram story, revealing how Adekunle Gold presented the document of a new house to his mother for her birthday.

