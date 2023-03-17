Israel Arogbonlo

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has denied threatening Igbo to steer clear of Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in the State.

MC Oluomo, in a now-viral video addressing a gathering, allegedly warned Igbo neighbours not to bother going to the polling units on Saturday if they intended to vote for candidates other than the ruling party’s flag bearers.

“It is not a fight. It is not wahala (a problem). What do we want to correct it? Our PVC. And we will stand there. Yoruba should get there first and should vote first.

“When we finish voting, we’ll be watching because we have begged you and you said you have heard. If you make a mistake, you will understand. Please tell them, we have begged them. If they don’t vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them that, Chukwudi’s mother, if you don’t for us, sit down at home. Do you understand? Sit down at home,” the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman said in the viral video.

Earlier, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa had condemned the act adding that the specific video is currently under investigation.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms any act, statement that could be interpreted, speech that could be interpreted deeply as political tension. With regards to this specific video, it is currently a subject of an investigation,” Owohunwa made this known while featuring in an interview with Arise Television on the preview of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday.

But, in swift reaction, MC Oluomo denied threatening Igbo as purportedly claimed by his critics adding that his reference to “Mama Chukwudi” in the said video was quoted out of context.

“The meeting I went to yesterday… Iya Chukwudi is like a sister to me. I was actually referring to her in the video. The next thing I saw was people calling me out on social media.

“I’m always on peace (peaceful). If you look at Lagos, you will see there is peace here. Why will I even tell people not to come out to vote? How are we (APC) going to get a vote if people refuse to come out en mass? APC is my party. Count me out of the rumour,” he was quoted as saying in Yoruba parlance.

Alleged threat: MC Oluomo makes U-turn, says ‘Mama Chukwudi is my sister’ pic.twitter.com/EkbrAfUS6Z — Nigerian Tribune (@nigeriantribune) March 17, 2023

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE