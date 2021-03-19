Addressing sexual harassment in tertiary institutions: Bowen collaborates with UN to host FAAN’s 16th Annual Conference

Scheduled for March 22 to 25, 2021, Bowen University, a private Ivory Tower located in Iwo, Osun State, has resolved to collaborate with the United States government to host the 16th edition of FULBRIGHT Alumni Association of Nigeria (FAAN), billed to focus on addressing Societal menace; sexual harassment and substance abuse in tertiary institutions in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday held at the Bowen University Campus, the Provost, College of Law of the institution and Chairman Local Organising Committee of the Conference, Professor Olayiwola Oladele, noted that the rate at which all sort menace, ranging from sexual harassment, drug abuse to social disorders, especially in the university system is becoming unbearable.

The development, he said, informed the choice of the theme for the conference for deliberation and to find a lasting solution to the epidemic.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, a Fellow FAAN alumnus, would play host to other scholars, FAAN members, drawn from different universities in the country, including policymakers and students for the 4-Day conference as part of the activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the association.

He said: “In the light of this, we are expecting the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Chairman of (Independent Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Professor Julius Okojie, as keynote speaker, US envoy among that others eminent scholars and policymakers that would grace the occasion to examine the prevailing sexual harassment and drug abuse among the youth in the country with the intent to curb them.

“Other activities lined up for the conference include a roundtable discussion, a symposium for undergraduates and paper presentations on the issue at stake. Also, during the occasion, the conference would honour some distinguished FAAN fellow members who have contributed to the progress of the association.

“FAAN is a conclave of Fulbright Fellows and scholars of the Fulbright programme of the government of the United States (US) established 75 years ago to enrich scholars and scholarship on the cross-cultural basis.”

