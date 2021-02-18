Additional polling units: ACF backs INEC

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has thrown its weight behind the establishment of additional polling units across the country as being canvassed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was contained in a communique issued by the National Secretary of ACF, Murtala Aliyu, after the Forum’s interactive session with INEC.

The statement said lNEC met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of ACF, on Tuesday, as part of the Commission’s national engagement and consultations with stakeholders on the need to expand voter access to polling units in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the ACF National Working Committee led by the ACF Secretary-General, Alhaji Murtala M. Aliyu, who represented the ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The INEC team, consisting of two National Commissioners and other Senior Officials was led by the Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The Communique read in part, “That given the current state of voter access on polling units in Nigeria, expanding access to polling units is fundamental to the exercise of the right vote, as well as to the conduct of free, fair, credible and safe elections.

“That INEC’s efforts at consulting with all stakeholders to develop a consensus and build trust in the process of expanding voter access to polling units is very important and necessary.

“That in expanding voter access to polling units, due attention should be paid to the location of the proposed polling units is suitable, accessible, secure and conducive environments for voting.

“That the ACF supports INEC’s proposal at expanding voter access to polling units based on the principles of transparency, accountability, equity and fairness.

“The ACF urges the commission to develop clearly articulated guidelines for expanding voter access to polling and should share these guidelines with all stakeholders.

“The ACF calls on all to support INEC’s efforts at expanding voter access to polling units and to avoid the politicization of the issues involved.”

